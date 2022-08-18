11-year-old girl raped at Forest Manor Park in Indianapolis, man arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — A 51-year-old man has been arrested after police say he raped an 11-year-old girl Tuesday at Forest Manor Park in Indianapolis.

The girl called police around 6 p.m. after the alleged attack.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the girl told police the suspect was sitting on a bench in the park when she sat on a different bench nearby and began playing on her phone.

The girl told detectives that the unknown man approached her from behind and put a black rag in her mouth, according to court documents. He then "dragged" her into a wooded area "near a black log and a wood fence" where he sexually assaulted her.

The girl told police she began kicking and pushing the man until she fought her way out of the situation, found her phone and called police, according to the affidavit.

When questioned, the girl gave detectives specific details about what happened, what the man was wearing and the color of his phone.

After getting the clothing description provided by the girl and matching it with surveillance video from a neighbor, detectives returned to the park where they saw a man that matched the exact description.

During an interview with detectives, the man claimed he had not been at the park that day and did not see any children. He claimed the hat he was wearing, which matched the description of the hat that the girl described, was purchased that day from a man who was wearing the same clothes he had on.

The man was arrested and is preliminarily charged with child molesting and criminal confinement, according to online jail records.

Because formal charges haven't been filed yet by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, WRTV is not naming the suspect.

WRTV Senior Digital Content Producer Andrew Smith contributed to this report.