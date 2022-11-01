Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesNational

Actions

15 hurt, including 3 children, in Chicago Halloween shooting

Chicago police generic
TERESA CRAWFORD/AP
Police tape marks off a Chicago street as officers investigate the scene of a fatal shooting in the city's South Side on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. An argument in a house erupted into gunfire early Tuesday, police said. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)
Chicago police generic
Posted at 7:49 AM, Nov 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-01 07:52:21-04

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police say as many as 15 people were injured in a drive-by shooting Halloween night, including three children.

It happened about 9:30 p.m. in the city’s Garfield Park neighborhood.

WLS-TV reports that Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown the victims include a 3-year-old, an 11-year-old and a teenager, as well as nearly a dozen adults. He said some are in critical condition. The shooting was over in a matter of seconds and was captured on police surveillance video.

Police have no one in custody, no immediate motive, and lack a description of the car or suspects. They're hoping victims will help once they've been treated in the hospital.

TOP STORIES: One Bullet: It impacts more than just the victim | Monrovia HS student saved after going into cardiac arrest | Most Indiana water utilities refuse to say who uses the most water | Parents, school board candidates call unofficial website deceptive | Family forced from home after it was shot up multiple times

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE