15 hurt, including 3 children, in Chicago Halloween shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police say as many as 15 people were injured in a drive-by shooting Halloween night, including three children.
It happened about 9:30 p.m. in the city’s Garfield Park neighborhood.
WLS-TV reports that Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown the victims include a 3-year-old, an 11-year-old and a teenager, as well as nearly a dozen adults. He said some are in critical condition. The shooting was over in a matter of seconds and was captured on police surveillance video.
Police have no one in custody, no immediate motive, and lack a description of the car or suspects. They're hoping victims will help once they've been treated in the hospital.
