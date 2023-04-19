Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

15-year-old arrested for having rifle, magazine in downtown Indy

Rifle downtown juvenile.jpg
IMPD
Rifle downtown juvenile.jpg
Posted at 1:34 PM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 13:34:08-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A 15-year-old male is facing charges after being caught in possession of a rifle and marijuana in downtown Indianapolis over the weekend.

According to IMPD, officers arrested the 15-year-old male with a rifle on Saturday night near S. Illinois St. and W. Georgia St. thanks to a quick police response and the use of public safety cameras.

Officers were initially called for a disturbance involving multiple juveniles near S. Illinois Street and W. Maryland Street with a possible rifle involved.

As officers’ approach, the 15-year-old walked and then ran away from the officers.

With use of a public safety cam, the officers were able to pinpoint where the teen went.

The juvenile suspect was located in between vehicles in a parking garage and detained without further incident.

A rifle magazine that fit the rifle was in the juvenile’s possession along with some suspected marijuana.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE