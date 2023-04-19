15-year-old arrested for having rifle, magazine in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A 15-year-old male is facing charges after being caught in possession of a rifle and marijuana in downtown Indianapolis over the weekend.
According to IMPD, officers arrested the 15-year-old male with a rifle on Saturday night near S. Illinois St. and W. Georgia St. thanks to a quick police response and the use of public safety cameras.
Officers were initially called for a disturbance involving multiple juveniles near S. Illinois Street and W. Maryland Street with a possible rifle involved.
As officers’ approach, the 15-year-old walked and then ran away from the officers.
With use of a public safety cam, the officers were able to pinpoint where the teen went.
The juvenile suspect was located in between vehicles in a parking garage and detained without further incident.
A rifle magazine that fit the rifle was in the juvenile’s possession along with some suspected marijuana.
