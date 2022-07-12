INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot overnight on the city's northeast side.

Officers found the boy wounded while responding early Tuesday to the 6400 block of Meadowlark Drive for a report of a person shot, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

That location is near North Arlington Ave3nue and 42nd Street in the Devington neighborhood.

Shortly afterward, the boy was transported to a local hospital. It was there he was pronounced dead shortly after 2 a.m., according to IMPD Capt. Don Weilhammer.

He was later identified as Sadayreon Edwards, according to the Marion County Coroner's Office.

Police say they are working to identify suspects in the shooting.

"It doesn't matter if it's a juvenile or an adult; any shooting is one too many," Weilhammer said. "People are resorting to gun violence to try to solve their problems — and in the end, it never solves the problems."

IMPD also responded to a separate shooting late Monday, also on the northeast side. A 23-year-old man was killed in that shooting.

Neither victims' identities have been made available.

Anyone with more information may contact IMPD at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).