15-year-old seriously injured in shooting

WRTV Photo/Chase Sarten
IMPD says a 15-year-old boy was found shot in the 4200 E Washington Street on August 14, 2022. Detectives have not determined the exact location of where the shooting took place.<br/>
Posted at 4:41 PM, Aug 14, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a 15-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was shot Sunday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Lieutenant Shane Foley says the boy was found inside a residence in the 4200 block of East Washington Street. However, detectives believe the incident occurred elsewhere.

Aggravated assault detectives are investigating.

No information on a suspect was given.

