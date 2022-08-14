15-year-old seriously injured in shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a 15-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was shot Sunday.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Lieutenant Shane Foley says the boy was found inside a residence in the 4200 block of East Washington Street. However, detectives believe the incident occurred elsewhere.
Aggravated assault detectives are investigating.
No information on a suspect was given.
TOP STORIES: Elwood police officer shot, killed; suspect in custody | Suspect in Elwood cop's shooting fired 36 rounds; officer never unholstered gun, court doc says | Sheriff's office investigating mounting complaints against Whiteland hot rod restoration shop | Melissa Etheridge concert canceled at Conner Prairie | Monkeypox: How it spreads and how to avoid it