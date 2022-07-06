INDIANAPOLIS — A 16-year-old was wounded in a shooting Wednesday on the city's northwest side.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found the teen victim shot while responding before 12:10 p.m. to the 4400 block of North Vinewood Avenue. This is near North High School Road and West 46th Street, said IMPD Lt. Shane Foley.
The victim was then transported to a local hospital. They were reported to be stable at last check, according to Foley.
Additional details have not been made available.
