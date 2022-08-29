17-year-old boy dead following early morning shooting on east side

INDIANAPOLIS – An early morning shooting in the 2300 block of N. Ritter Avenue has left a teen boy dead.

On Monday at about 4:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they located a teenage male inside a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wound(s).

The teen was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Several hours later, he was pronounced dead.

He was identified as Cortez Glass, 17, the Marion County Coroner's Office said Tuesday.

IMPD detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

They ask anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Gregory Shue at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by e-mail at Gregory.Shue@indy.gov.