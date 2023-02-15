19-year-old arrested for carjacking, shooting at east side gas station

INDIANAPOLIS — A 19-year-old man has been arrested and faces preliminary charges of robbery and murder stemming from the May 2022 shooting death of a man at a CITGO gas station.

According to police, the teen was arrested this week after an investigation into the shooting at the gas station in the 1800 block of N. Rural Street that killed 46-year-old Gary Underwood.

Underwood was initially taken to the hospital in critical condition but died at the hospital.

Court documents allege Underwood was getting into his 2008 Hummer H3 when another man, now identified by police as 19-year-old Ronald Newman, entered the Hummer and fired shots at Underwood.

The gas station clerk ran outside and noticed Underwood on the ground and the other man driving away in the Hummer, according to court documents.

According to court documents, this is seen in surveillance at the gas station.

In the aftermath, police released photos of the suspect to the public.

A second armed carjacking that occurred the same day at a Marathon gas station in the 400 block of N. Sherman Drive was linked to the shooting.

The vehicle from this carjacking was located and a DNA swab led police to identify Ronald Newman.

Matching identities from the two carjacking incidents connected Newman to the shooting of Underwood, according to court documents.

Furthermore, Newman’s GPS monitoring device from a prior conviction stopped during the 26 minutes that passed during the carjacking at CITGO.

Newman was taken into custody on February 14.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Ryan Clark at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Ryan.Clark@indy.gov.

Tips can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.