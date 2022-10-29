19-year-old stabbed overnight in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was stabbed early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 400 block of N Dunn Street around 12:30 a.m. and found the man, whose arm was bleeding heavily.

Witnesses told police there was a large party at the house and some people had been kicked out "due to them causing problems."

One of the people who was kicked out began waving a knife. Police say another person shut the door to keep the person with the knife out, but multiple people began kicking the door and it broke open.

The person with the knife then came back inside and started a fight in the living room, police said. The suspect stabbed the victim and ran from the house.

The victim is in stable condition and has non life threatening injuries.

Police do not know at this time if anyone involved are students at Indiana University. No arrests have been made and the suspect has been described as a male who appeared to be "college-age."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeff Rodgers at (812)339-4477.