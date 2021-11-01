2 charged in crash that killed 7-year-old Hannah Crutchfield in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people have been charged for a crash that killed a 7-year-old girl and seriously injured two others in September at a school crosswalk in Irvington.

Hannah Crutchfield died and her mother and a crossing guard were hurt in the crash that happened as the girl left George W. Julian School 57 around 4 p.m. Sept. 14.

“The senseless death of Hannah Crutchfield serves as a severe reminder that reckless driving has tragic and fatal consequences,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement. “I offer my condolences to the loved ones of Miss Crutchfield and wish those well who are still recovering.”

Provided photo

The crash is believed to have been the result of road rage between Torrell King and a juvenile, according to court documents.

King is charged with reckless homicide and three counts of criminal recklessness, all felonies, Mears said.

A 17-year-old girl is also charged with felony counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury and five counts of criminal recklessness.

She is also charged with misdemeanors of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment and operating a vehicle having never received a license.

Prosecutors have filed a request for a waiver to charge the 17-year-old as an adult.

