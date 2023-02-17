Watch Now
2 dead following southside shooting; person of interest turns gun on self

Posted at 6:57 AM, Feb 17, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are dead and a third person is in grave condition following related shooting incidents at two separate locations on the southside of Indianapolis.

According to IMPD, officers went to the 7200 block of Wellwood Drive on a report of two people shot. Upon arrival, they located two people dead from gunshot wounds.

The victims of the shooting were an adult male and an adult female, according to police.

While the investigation continued on Wellwood Drive, around 2:30 a.m., IMPD officers observed a person of interest in the 3200 block of S McClure Street on the southwest side.

When officers approached the person, he shot himself, according to police. The male is believed to be the person officers were attempting to locate.

Upon last check, the man remains in grave condition.

