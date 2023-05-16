2 Indy men arrested for murder after beating man on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis men face preliminary murder charges after beating a man over the weekend.
According to preliminary court documents, two men beat a third man after the man made flirtatious statements toward the neighbor of one of the suspects.
According to that neighbor, all of the men involved appeared to have been drinking. When the man returned to make more flirtatious statements after being told to stop, the two suspects began to have a physical interaction with him.
The two suspects, according to court documents, then beat the man both inside and outside of the house while stating numerous times their intent to kill him.
The neighbor, asking the suspects to stop, called police.
Upon arrival of police, the victim was found and taken by emergency personnel to a local hospital. While en route to the hospital, the victim went into cardiac arrest.
The next day, the victim was declared brain dead, according to a police report.
