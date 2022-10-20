2 shot, 1 critical near 30th Street and Post Road

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is currently investigating after two people were shot on the east side of Indianapolis.
At about 7 p.m. officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2800 block of Freeman Drive. After arriving, officers located two people with a gunshot wound(s).
One person was critically injured, according to police.
This is a developing story.
TOP STORIES: People living in storage units? Marion County Public Health Department is investigating | City issues vacate notice, effectively closing Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites | From blows to bullets: Video shows fight that wounded 2 judges in 2019 White Castle shooting | Woman, 4-year-old girl found shot in Avon home | Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk