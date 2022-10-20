Watch Now
2 shot, 1 critical near 30th Street and Post Road

WRTV / Dave Marren
Posted at 7:40 PM, Oct 20, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is currently investigating after two people were shot on the east side of Indianapolis.

At about 7 p.m. officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2800 block of Freeman Drive. After arriving, officers located two people with a gunshot wound(s).

One person was critically injured, according to police.

This is a developing story.

