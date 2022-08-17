2 shot, 1 critical on northwest side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot Tuesday evening on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3400 block of Aylesford Lane at about 7:45 p.m. This is near Guion Road and 38th Street.

Officers found two adult males with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound(s). They were both located inside a garage.

According to the IMPD, one person is in critical condition and one is in stable condition.

This is a developing story.