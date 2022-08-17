2 shot, 1 critical on northwest side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot Tuesday evening on the northwest side of Indianapolis.
IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3400 block of Aylesford Lane at about 7:45 p.m. This is near Guion Road and 38th Street.
Officers found two adult males with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound(s). They were both located inside a garage.
According to the IMPD, one person is in critical condition and one is in stable condition.
This is a developing story.
TOP STORIES: Inflation relief checks will start rolling out next week: State Auditor | 'A hero': Woman dies after going into Brownsburg creek to save granddaughters who went in after puppy | My Inner Baby ordered to close its doors by City of Noblesville | Carmel business owner shocked after receiving $117,683 power bill | Chief: Richmond police officer 'fighting for life' after suspect shot her during traffic stop