2 teen boys found shot at gas station on Indianapolis' west side

Boys shot at difference gas station than where cops found them
WRTV/Eldon Wheeler.
Two teen boys were found shot early Thursday, July 14, 2022 at a McClure Oil gas station at the intersection of Rockville Road and South Lynhurst Drive, police say.
Posted at 6:37 AM, Jul 14, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Two boys were found wounded early Thursday at a gas station on the city's west side after they were shot, possibly at another nearby gas station during a suspected drug deal, police say.

The boys are believed to be 17 and 15 years old, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Maj. Kerry Buckner.

Officers found the boys hurt while responding about 2:30 a.m. to a McClure Oil gas station in the 5300 block of Rockville Road, near the intersection of Lynhurst Drive for a reported shooting, police said.

A minivan at the gas pumps was seen with several bullet holes on its driver's side.

Buckner said the boys came to the gas station further down Rockville Road to the west. Investigators believe they were actually shot at a Speedway gas station in the 7100 block of Rockville Road, near the intersection of North Girls School Road.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a possible drug transaction at the Speedway gas station.

Both boys were said to be awake and breathing at last check, according to IMPD.

Anyone with more information may contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

This is a developing story.

