20-year-old Lawrence man charged following armed bank robbery in Fishers

FISHERS — A 20-year-old Lawrence man is facing 12 charges after being arrested in connection with an armed bank robbery in Fishers last week.

According to the Fishers Police Department, Quinn Kellam allegedly robbed the Star Financial Bank located at 8762 E. 96th Street in Fishers around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11.

A six-days-long search led detectives to Kellam. They are also examining possible connections he has to additional business burglaries in Marion County.

Kellam faces one count of armed robbery, one count of theft, five counts of criminal confinement and five counts of intimidation.

According to court documents, Kellam stole $4,960 from the bank after multiple failed attempts to enter the bank vault. Detectives were able to track the crime to Kellam with descriptions provided by witnesses of the costume he was wearing.

Kellam explained to police after being caught that he had been planning the robbery for a long time after years of infatuation with committing a bank robbery and getting away with it, according to court documents.

The weapon Kellam used was determined to be a lookalike Glock 17 CO2 BB gun.