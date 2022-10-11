Fishers police investigating armed bank robbery

FISHERS — Fishers police are investigating an armed robbery at the Star Financial Bank located at 8762 E. 96th Street.

According to police, there are no injuries reported from the robbery. The suspect(s) fled in a vehicle south from the location toward Indianapolis.

There is no known threat to the Fishers community, according to the police department.

They are requesting people avoid the area of the bank as a large police presence will be investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.