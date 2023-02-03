Watch Now
21-year-old arrested in connection to four Indianapolis shots fired runs

Person injured, homes and vehicles damaged
Posted at 7:29 AM, Feb 03, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — After four separate shooting incidents, including three that happened on consecutive days, a 21-year-old was arrested by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

According to IMPD, a combination of community cooperation, technology and officers due diligence led to the arrest.

During the month of January there were four shots fired runs in the first block of South Mount Street, according to police records.

These included shots fired into homes, into vehicles and a person shot. The person who was shot was found to have a graze injury and said to be in good condition.

According to IMPD, detectives worked with members of the community to receive information on a possible suspect or suspect vehicle, officers searched the area, and at one point attempted to stop the vehicle but the vehicle alluded them.

Detectives were able to use license plate technology to identify an area to look for the vehicle on the far east side of Indianapolis.

On Tuesday, they located the vehicle and the suspect, 21-year-old Elijah Oates.

Oates is charged with four counts of criminal recklessness.

