25-year-old arrested after toddler overdoses on fentanyl in Muncie

MUNCIE — A 25-year-old man and 25-year-old woman faces three charges of neglect each after a one-year-old overdosed on fentanyl in Muncie last week.

According to court documents, officers with the Muncie Police Department and the Muncie Fire Department were called to the 500 block of S. Proud Street in response to an unresponsive one-year-old.

The child was given Narcan and intubated before arrival at Ball Memorial Hospital due to the nature of the incident being suspected opiate overdose, according to court documents.

After results returned that the one-year-old tested positive for fentanyl, their mother, Makayla Weyland and her boyfriend Storm Rollins were charged with neglect.

Later that night, investigators located round blue pills in a dress drawer within the residence. The drawer was known to be used by Rollins.

When questioned by police, Rollins admitted to snorting five of the blue pills earlier on the day of the one-year-old's overdose. He stated he later made the baby's bottle, but doesn't know if he washed his hands between the two.

As on Tuesday afternoon, the baby was still receiving treatment at Riley Children's Hospital.