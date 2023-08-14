27-year-old killed during family 'altercation' in Lawrence

LAWRENCE — A 27-year-old man died Sunday night during altercation between family members in Lawrence.

According to Lawrence PD, 27-year-old Oliver Wyatt Johnson was found dead inside an apartment in the 7100 block of Foxborough Drive. This is just west of Lawrence Central High School.

Officers were called to the apartment around 11 p.m. on Sunday night to investigate an altercation with injury involving close family members. When they arrived they found Johnson dead .

Family member witnesses pinpointed a suspect and described their vehicle for police. They were founds shortly after in the 11000 block of Pendleton Pike by a McCordsville officer.

The man is preliminarily charged with murder. WRTV will not name the suspect until formal charges are filed.