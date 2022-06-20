3 critically injured in overnight shooting on Indianapolis' east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were critically injured in a shooting overnight on the city's east side.

Metro police say two of the victims were found near the Citgo gas station at East Washington Street and South Euclid Avenue.

Police responded before 11:20 p.m. Sunday to the gas station, in the 4400 block of East Washington Street, for a report of a person shot.

Foley later said a third person had been found wounded as a result of the same shooting.

All three victims were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.

Additional information was not immediately available.

The shooting was one of several over the weekend in Indianapolis. Police say eight people were wounded in six separate shootings from Saturday to early Monday. One of the victims died.

The first happened early Saturday morning in the 6000 block of North Rural Street. The victim in that shooting died at a local hospital. A suspect was taken into custody.

Later that day, a person was shot on East 13th Street.

On Sunday, a person walked into a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Police believe the shooting happened near Monument Circle. A 17-year-old suspect was arrested.

Another person was found with gunshot wounds in the 2700 block of East 38th Street.

Early Monday, another shooting victim walked into a hospital. Police believe they were shot at West 29th Street and Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Anyone with more information is urged to call Crime Stoppers of Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

WRTV Reporter Kelsey Anderson contributed to this story.