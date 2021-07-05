18 shot, 6 fatally, in Indianapolis shootings over July 4th weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Six people have been killed and at least 12 others injured since Friday night in shootings around Indianapolis.

At least six were shot in Indianapolis since Sunday evening.

In the latest fatal shooting, a man was killed in downtown Indy while enjoying holiday festivities on Georgia Street on Sunday.

Around 11 p.m., an unknown vehicle pulled into a parking lot in the 700 block of East Georgia Street and began firing shots at the man and a woman, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Both shooting victims were transported to nearby hospitals. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the woman is reportedly in stable condition.

Just a couple of hours after the deadly incident on Georgia Street, two women were found shot on the downtown Indianapolis Canal Walk by patrol officers. Police on the scene told WRTV the women were in their mid-20's and there are two suspects of interest to the investigation, one of which has been detained.

WRTV/Eldon Wheeler Police located two women with gunshot wounds on the downtown Indianapolis Canal Walk in the early morning of Monday, July 5, 2021.

Earlier Sunday evening, around 5 p.m., two people walked into an Indianapolis hospital with gunshot wounds following a shooting outside of Lafayette Square Mall, according to IMPD Public Information Officer Genae Cook.

One of the victims is listed in critical condition, while the other is listed in "critical but stable condition."

A 20-year-old man was killed on Sunday afternoon in Lawrence after a shooting occurred just after 5 p.m. in the 4200 block of Bridle Lane.

Lawrence Police Department Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff said the shooting was not random, and a suspect was taken into the station for interviewing.

A 65-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting on the east side of the city on Saturday evening. As of Sunday, IMPD reports an arrest has been made in connection to the homicide.

On Saturday morning, a 22-year-old man was shot and killed on the south side of Indianapolis. The shooting happened in the 2400 block of Fox Harbour Drive, which IMPD PIO Genae Cook said is "a pretty quiet area."

Friday night, a 34-year-old man was found shot and killed inside of a vehicle at 30th Street and Sherman Drive, on the city's northeast side.

According to police, the man's vehicle had crashed into a building as it's believed he was struck by gunfire while he was driving. Investigators do not believe this was a random incident.

A shooting at Castleton Square Mall left one man in his 20's injured on Friday evening, according to police. At this time, IMPD is still investigating the incident.

The deadly start to the weekend violence began on the east side Friday evening with the shooting death of a 22-year-old woman who the Marion County Coroner's Office determined was pregnant at the time of her death. Another woman was also injured in the same shooting incident that occurred at East 38th Street and North Post Road.

Anyone with information about these incidents are asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.