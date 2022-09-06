3 men arrested after firing shots from top of Ball State University parking garage, court docs show

MUNCIE — Three young men were arrested early Monday morning on allegations they fired several gunshots from the top floor of a parking garage on the campus of Ball State University, records show.

The men, two aged 18 and one 19, all admitted to firing shots while at the top of the garage as several people were in the building's immediate vicinity, according to probable cause affidavits for their arrests.

Ball State University and Muncie police responded about 11:05 p.m. Sunday after police dispatchers began receiving calls about shots being fired in the 200 or 300 block of North McKinley Avenue.

Witnesses in the area said they heard two shots, then one shot finally followed by three shots.

Officers later searched a university parking garage in the 300 block of North College Avenue, where they found six .380 shell casings on the top floor near the northeast side, the documents allege.

Police later made contact with a group of eight males matching the descriptions of those seen in the garage.

During interviews, three of the males admitted to firing shots into the air while on the top floor of the garage. One of them fired one to two rounds, a second fired one round and a third fired three rounds.

All three of them said they were "unaware of what happened" to their respective handguns after they were fired or where the handguns could be found, according to the documents.

The men were then arrested on a single count each of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

The men were booked into Delaware County Jail between 1:20-2:30 a.m. Monday and released later that same day after they each posted $5,000 bond.

As of Tuesday afternoon, online court records show that formal criminal charges hadn't been filed.