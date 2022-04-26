3 men face federal charges after robbing 8 Indy-area cell phone stores: U.S. Attorney's Office

INDIANAPOLIS — Three men are named in a 17-count federal indictment stemming from eight armed robberies at cell phone stores across the Indianapolis area that took place over the course of 25 days.

Quintez Tucker, 18, D’Maurah Bryant, 19, and Robdarius Williams, 19, face several charges including conspiracy, robbery, and firearms-related offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Indiana.

Prosecutors allege the men were part of a group involved in eight armed robberies at stores in Indianapolis and Fishers. Also among the group were at least two juveniles.

Prosecutors say the group planned and committed the eight robberies, during which they brandished firearms and stole cell phones, cell phone accessories and cash from the stores and customers, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The following eight stores were robbed, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office:



Verizon: 11760 Olio Road, Fishers IN

T-Mobile: 1560 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN

T-Mobile: 11725 Fox Road, Indianapolis, IN

AT&T: 4850 Southport Road, Indianapolis, IN

Verizon: 1950 Kessler Blvd. West Drive, Indianapolis, IN

T-Mobile: 1155 East Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis, IN

T-Mobile: 6929 W 38th Street, Indianapolis, IN

AT&T: 8855 South Emerson Avenue, Indianapolis, IN

Each man is scheduled to appear before a U.S. Magistrate Judge on Wednesday.

Each count of robbery against the defendants carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison with three years supervised release and a $250,000 fine. Each count of brandishing a firearm carries a sentence of seven years to life in prison with five years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with assistance from Indianapolis and Fishers police and the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

The case is part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program, a program started in 2017 by the Department of Justice that aims to reduce violent crime through law enforcement collaboration on the federal, state and local levels.