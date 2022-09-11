Multiple people shot at hotel in Plainfield, according to police

PLAINFIELD — Multiple people were shot Saturday night in Plainfield, police says.

According to the Plainfield Police Department, their officers found multiple people with gunshot wound(s) in the parking lot of the White House Suites at 2688 E. Main Street in Plainfield.

All victims were transported to local hospitals, but their conditions have not been made available.

The shooting occurred at approximately 9:25 p.m., according to police. They say the shooter is still at-large as of 10:50 p.m. on Saturday.

This is a developing story.