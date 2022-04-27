3 teenagers, one man arrested after Logansport park bathrooms destroyed

LOGANSPORT — Logansport Police say three teenagers and an 18-year-old have been arrested after both the men's and women's bathrooms at Riverside Park were destroyed over the weekend.
Police say bathroom stall walls were pulled off and sinks and toilets were torn off and broken.
A 13, 14 and 15-year-old were arrested for criminal mischief. An 18-year-old was arrested on the same charge.
As of Tuesday, formal charges were not filed against the 18-year-old, so WRTV is not naming him.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Det. Chris Rozzi at 574-725-2821.
