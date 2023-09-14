Watch Now
35-year-old charged with causing $60,000 worth of damage to west side senior living neighborhood

Posted at 2:16 PM, Sep 14, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — A man accused of causing more than $60,000 worth of damage around a senior living facility of Indianapolis's west side has been charged with 34 criminal counts.

Bradley Jones, 35, is charged with 34 counts that include criminal recklessness (felony) and criminal mischief (misdemeanor) after being arrest Sunday night.

Court documents allege Jones terrorized and damaged residents vehicles and condos in the area of NeighborCare of Chapel Hill.

NeighborCare of Chapel Hill is an independent senior living area.

In total, Jones is linked to damage of 57 vehicles and three homes. Damages included stabbed/deflating tires, bricks/stones thrown into windows and more.

