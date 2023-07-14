4 additional charges brought against Anderson man charged with killing Elwood Police officer

INDIANAPOLIS — The Anderson man who is charged with killing an Elwood police officer during a traffic stop has had four additional charges brought against him.

According to court documents, Carl Roy Webb Boards II, 43, has been charged with four additional charges regarding the 2022 fatal shooting of Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz. He was originally charged with one count of murder and two counts of resisting law enforcement.

The additional charges include:



Attempted obstruction of justice

Possession of cocaine

Possession of marijuana

Operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in his blood

Several of his previous charges were also amended, including the following:

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon

Felony firearm enhancement

Habitual offender

Life without parole

Request for the death senten

Shahnavaz was conducting a traffic stop in the early morning hours of July 31, 2022, when he transmitted over the radio that he had pulled over a white Buick Lacrosse. Shortly afterward, Shahnavaz said over his radio that the driver "had a gun.”

Shahnavaz was then shot and killed by the driver of the vehicle, who was identified as Boards.

In the new court documents, prosecuting attorney Rodney Cummings says Boards “knowingly or intentionally killed another human being.”

The documents also state Boards possessed cocaine and marijuana during the incident, and delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) or delta-9 carboxy tetrahydrocannabinol (THC-COOH) or benzoylecgonine (cocaine metabolite) was in his blood.

The new documents state that Boards is a habitual offender. His past offenses include the following:



Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious felon

Possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious felon

Criminal recklessness

Resisting law enforcement

Carrying a handgun without a license

Possession of a controlled substance

Boards, 26 at the time, was also charged with attempted murder and other crimes after he led Indianapolis police on a chase and fired a handgun at officers on Nov. 30, 2006. A probable cause affidavit alleges he is known to carry a handgun and had recorded songs in which he said, "if he was ever caught by police that he would kill them."

The new documents request Boards to be sentenced to life without parole and given the death sentence.

A pretrial conference for Boards is scheduled for Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

