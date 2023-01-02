4 women, 1 man shot in separate shootings New Year's Day in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Four women and one man were shot in separate shootings Sunday across the city of Indianapolis.

Throughout the first day of the new year, IMPD officers responded to shootings at five different locations.

The first shooting occurred in the 900 block of N. Grant Ave. on the city’s near east side.

Upon arrival, officers located a 68-year-old woman who was shot.

The woman stated she was watching TV when she believed she had been shot. She observed a bullet hole in her front door but did not know where it came from.

They were transported to a local hospital and upon last check were stable.

Next, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1000 block of Denison Street on the city’s west side.

There they located a 19-year-old male.

The male told police he was walking to a friend’s house when he heard shots and realized he was shot in the foot.

The third shooting police responded to was on the city’s near southeast side.

Officers located a 22-year-old female in the 1500 block of E. Naomi Street that was stable following the shooting.

The woman stated she believed the shots to have come from an unknown vehicle which was traveling nearby and firing shots.

The fourth person shot in the city was a 30-year-old female in the 220 block of Pleasant Street near Fountain Square. Witnesses said the woman was shot inside her home.

The fifth and final shooting in which IMPD officers were called to, involved a 41-year-old female.

The shooting occurred in the 2400 block of Centennial Street and may have been a drive by shooting according to witnesses.