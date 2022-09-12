Watch Now
4-year-old girl suffers graze wound in late-night shooting in Indianapolis

Posted at 1:19 PM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 13:19:19-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A 4-year-old girl suffered a graze wound during a shooting late Sunday, according to police.

Officers found the girl after they were dispatched about 11:50 p.m. to a local hospital. The girl had been checked into that hospital for treatment, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Once there, officers found the girl in "stable condition," according to an email from IMPD.

Investigators believe that the girl was not the intended target of the shooting and that there is no known threat to the public, according to IMPD Officer Samone Burris.

No arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon.

The exact location of the shooting isn't known, but preliminary information suggested it happened at a gas station, Burris said.

A police report states the shooting happened about 11:30 p.m.

Additional details haven't been released.

Anyone with more information may contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

