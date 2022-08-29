5 arrested following string of Franklin break-ins: Franklin PD

FRANKLIN — Beginning around 4 a.m. Monday, Franklin police began receiving phone calls for thefts in the Knollwood Farms neighborhood near US 31 and Whiteland Road.

According to Franklin Police Chief Kirby Cochran, an off-duty police officer witnessed one of the thefts. When the officer attempted to stop the person, they ran.

A multi-agency search began shortly after and ended after about three hours.

“We had 20 officers out there, two dogs and the drones,” Cochran said.

Cochran says the drones played a key role in the location of the suspects.

“The drones are simply amazing in our case. Thanks to the public, we were able to purchase a few more drones. We appreciate the public’s help on that.”

Following the search, five suspects were located – four were juveniles.

Shawn Collier’s car was one that was broken into.

“We didn't hear anything,” Collier said. "The glove box was open, the center console was open, everything was thrown on the ground. And my State Farm safe drive thing was thrown outside of my car."

Luckily, she says she doesn’t keep valuables in her car.

"I leave it unlocked because if they want in I don't want them to break my window or break into my car so I leave it unlocked,” Collier said.

During the search, school buses were not allowed into the neighborhood.

"I just received a message not to send our kids to the bus stop because the police were not letting buses in the neighborhood for safety reasons and that they would notify us when we could send their kids to the bus,” Amanda Bowker said.

Bowker said she was happy to have the alert but wishes there were more to it.

"There's no information really with it,” Bowker said. “What was going on? Other than for safety reasons --- we really weren't sure what was going on in our neighborhood"

According to Cochran, the five suspects ranged in age from 14 to 21.

Cochran is asking anyone with a doorbell and/or security video to send it to the department. The best delivery method is emailing ctennell@franklin.in.gov.