$50,000 reward offered for information about Friday USPS carrier robbery

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service has offered forth a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect accused of robbing a United States Postal Service letter carrier at gunpoint.
The alleged armed robbery took place at about 7:17 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of South Reisner Street, which is in the West Indianapolis neighborhood.
The suspect, according to the USPIS, is described as a black male in his late teens to early 20s. The suspect is further described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and approximately 150 pounds.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the USPIS at 1-877-876-2455.
