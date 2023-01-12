56-year-old arrested for stabbing teen on bus in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A woman has been arrested and preliminarily charged after allegedly stabbing an 18-year-old on a Bloomington city bus Wednesday.

According to Bloomington police, officers responded to a report of an assault that had just occurred on a Bloomington Transit bus on Wednesday just before 5 p.m.

The assault reportedly occurred when the bus stopped at the intersection of W 4th Street and the B-Line Trail.

Investigators made contact with the victim, an 18-year-old woman from Carmel, and requested that an ambulance respond to the scene, as the victim’s head was bleeding.

The victim was then transported to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The victim reported to investigators that she had been riding the Bloomington Transit bus and had stood up to exit the bus on 4th Street at the B-Line Trail. She said that as she was standing and waiting for the bus doors to open, another passenger on the bus began to strike her repeatedly in the head, which resulted in immediate pain.

The suspect exited the bus and began to walk towards Kirkwood Avenue.

A suspect, age 56, was detained after a witness that had been on the bus at the time the assault occurred followed the suspect on foot and provided responding officers with updated locations of the suspect until officers arrived in the area and detained the woman.

Until formal charges are filed, WRTV will not name the suspect.

This is a developing story.