64-year-old woman shot by stray bullet while working at northside hardware store

INDIANAPOLIS — A 64-year-old woman was critically injured Monday when she was struck by a stray bullet while working inside a Sullivan's Hardware Store on the city's north side.

According to court documents, the woman was working inside the store when she was shot in the left eye and left temple from a stray bullet.

The bullet, according to court documents and surveillance came from the gun of a man involved in a 3-car crash at the intersection of 71st Street and Keystone Avenue.

At the intersection is a Shell Gas Station. Surveillance video at that gas station show a man chase a vehicle in the parking lot while shooting a handgun.

During viewing the surveillance, investigators noticed a man was shooting at a vehicle that was not involved in the 3-car crash, however.

The driver who was mistakenly shot at returned the the scene and showed multiple bullet holes in her vehicle, but she was uninjured, according to court documents.

WRTV spoke with that woman today who said her 6-year-old daughter was in the car with her at the time.

Sullivan's Hardware & Garden Center was in a direct line of the shots that were fired from the scene at the gas station.

Investigators reviewed video footage inside the hardware store, where they could see the 64-year-old woman being struck by the bullet and immediately being tended to by a person nearby.

The woman was standing inside the Yellow Building on the south end of the hardware's property. A bullet entered the north wall and struck the woman, according to court documents.

According to court documents, when viewing outside through the bullet hole, you can see the Shell gas station.

She suffered fractures in her face and eye injuries from being shot. On last check, she is expected to recover.

The man suspected of committing the crimes was arrested and faces charges of criminal recklessness and aggravated battery.

WRTV will not name the suspect until formal charges are filed.