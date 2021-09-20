Accused serial rapist faces 57 charges in sexual assaults of 8 woman

INDIANAPOLIS — A 37-year-old man, described by police as "an alleged serial rapist," was arrested Friday by police and faces 57 charges after several incidents beginning in August 2020.

Darrell Goodlow was arrested Friday after evidence of a rape collected on Campbell Avenue matched him, according to a probable cause affidavit.

In all six incidents listed in the affidavit, evidence was collected and examined by forensic scientists to develop a DNA profile of the suspect. The DNA profile of the man from a buccal swab, obtained on Thursday through a warrant, matched the DNA profile of the suspect in all of the rape investigations.

“First and foremost, I want to acknowledge the incredible bravery and courage each of these survivors displayed by coming forward and reporting the attacks,” Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Randal Taylor said in a news conference Tuesday. “Our hearts go out to them, and we hope and pray now that their attacker is behind bars, the survivors can focus on healing and moving forward.”

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Tuesday that his office filed 57 separate counts involving alleged crimes against the women, including an additional charge involving a dog.

Fifteen of the charges are Level 1 felonies, each of which has a possible sentence of 20-40 years.

IMPD Deputy Chief Craig McCartt said Goodlow allegedly dressed as a public utility employee and picked women aged 58-78 who lived alone. Goodlow would cover his face and those of his victims so they could not identify him, McCartt said.

"So he picked a vulnerable set of victims, and we believe he purposely did that," McCartt said. "He did that in every one of his every one of his cases."

In one incident, on Oct. 1, 2020, Goodlow allegedly raped three people inside a home on North Audubon Road and killed their family dog, according to the probable cause affidavit.

PREVIOUS | Lawrence police looking for person wanted in home invasion, sexual assault | IMPD, Lawrence PD investigating series of sexual assaults

On June 6, he allegedly raped a woman inside her home on Lesley Avenue and threatened to kill her, according to the affidavit. About three weeks later, on June 28, Goodlow allegedly raped a woman inside her home on Campbell Avenue while he was armed with a knife and threatened to kill her.

The man is also accused of raping people in the following incidents, according to the affidavit:

Aug. 1, 2020, on North Bosart Avenue in Indianapolis

Fed. 13, 2021, on East 52nd Street in Lawrence

McCartt said the IMPD Crime Lab identified Goodlow's finger print following the most recent assault on Sept. 8 in which he lifted a fan.

"After that confirmation came back, he was quickly apprehended by IMPD officers, state police, FBI and taken into custody," McCartt said.

Watch a press conference with IMPD officials below

RESOURCES | Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault & Human Trafficking