Man accused of squirting lighter fluid on dog before kicking lit grill on him, court docs say

INDIANAPOLIS — A man faces animal cruelty and torture charges after police say he told them he set his dog on fire.

Two people looking at a vacant building found the pit bull inside a bathroom on March 15. The dog, which had burns on its face, feet and sides, was taken to a shelter but died on March 16 from its injuries.

The affidavit says tips called into Crime Stoppers identified Dustin Mitchell as the dog's owner. Mitchell told police he loved the dog but couldn't control it from biting him. He later cried when police told him the dog had been burned and died.

The affidavit says Mitchell confessed to setting the dog on fire by squirting a bottle of charcoal lighter fluid and then kicking a lit grill onto the dog.

After putting the dog in a crate, Mitchell said he threw water on the dog to put out the fire and then opened the crate. The dog ran away.

Mitchell denied putting the dog in the vacant building bathroom or locking it inside.

Online court records show an initial court hearing for Mitchell is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.