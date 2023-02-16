Alaska woman allegedly convinced by Indiana man to kill best friend accepts plea deal

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An Alaska woman entered a plea agreement Wednesday for a 2019 murder that stems from an online relationship with an Indiana man.

22-year-old Denali Brehmer entered a guilty plea Wednesday, according to Alaska court records.

Brehmer was charged with killing 19-year-old Cynthia Hoffman in 2019 after a man she met online from Indiana, Darin Schilmiller, said he would pay her $9 million to kill someone and send him video proof, according to court records.

Court records allege Hoffman was shot in the back of her head and thrown into a river. She and Brehmer were "best friends".

The plea dismisses charges of conspiracy to commit first degree murder, solicitation of first degree murder, murder in the second degree and evidence tampering.

She is scheduled to be sentenced in August.

Schilmiller is due in court again on March 15 for a hearing.