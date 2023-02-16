Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Alaska woman allegedly convinced by Indiana man to kill best friend accepts plea deal

According to Alaska court records, Denali Brehmer pleaded guilty to first degree murder Wednesday
Denali Brehmer.PNG
WRTV File
Denali Brehmer.PNG
Denali Schilmiller.PNG
Posted at 10:46 AM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 10:49:01-05

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An Alaska woman entered a plea agreement Wednesday for a 2019 murder that stems from an online relationship with an Indiana man.

22-year-old Denali Brehmer entered a guilty plea Wednesday, according to Alaska court records.

Brehmer was charged with killing 19-year-old Cynthia Hoffman in 2019 after a man she met online from Indiana, Darin Schilmiller, said he would pay her $9 million to kill someone and send him video proof, according to court records.

Court records allege Hoffman was shot in the back of her head and thrown into a river. She and Brehmer were "best friends".

The plea dismisses charges of conspiracy to commit first degree murder, solicitation of first degree murder, murder in the second degree and evidence tampering.

She is scheduled to be sentenced in August.

Schilmiller is due in court again on March 15 for a hearing.

TOP STORIES: Two new Bargersville businesses generate online buz | Center Grove says Carmel wants to cancel all sports contracts | Complaints mount against Indy concrete company | IMPD releases bodycam of man shot by officers in grandma's driveway | Family says teen killed in Irvington shooting had giving heart, plans for college

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE