Alyssa Shepherd, convicted of killing 3 kids at bus stop, released from prison

FULTON COUNTY — Alyssa Shepherd, the driver who killed three children and injured a fourth while they were getting on a school bus in Fulton County has been released from prison.

She was released from the Rockville Correctional Facility before 7 a.m. Wednesday, Annie Goeller, chief communications officer for the Indiana Department of Correction, confirmed in an email to WRTV.

Shepherd was sentenced in December 2019 to four years in prison, three years of home detention and three years of probation.

She also received a 10-year driver's license suspension.

A jury found her guilty of killing 6-year-old twins Mason and Xzavier Ingle and their 9-year-old sister Alivia Stahl in October 2018. Maverik Lowe, 11, was also struck and seriously injured. She was found guilty of three counts of reckless homicide, passing a school bus causing injury and criminal recklessness resulting in serious injury.

"There is no early release for our pain, suffering and loss of our children," Brittany Ingle, the mother of the kids killed in the crash, wrote on Facebook. "We are left with a 'life sentence.'"

In November 2021, a Fulton County judge blocked her from starting a program that would have cut 90 days off her sentence. If the judge would've approved it, she would've been released in December 2020.