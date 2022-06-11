Anderson PD asks for help locating bank robbery suspect

ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department is investigating an armed bank robbery that occurred Friday morning at the Old National Bank in the 200 block of Scatterfield Road.

According to police, a black male entered the bank armed and passed a note to a bank employee demanding money. The suspect escaped with a sum of money that was not publicly disclosed.

The suspect left the bank on foot and went westbound at about 11:40 a.m. on Friday.

There have been no arrests made and the department is asking for the communities help. If you have any information about the robbery, the department asks you to call Detective Ryan Prado at 765-648-6755 or Crime Stoppers at 765-349-8310.