Anderson police find woman in serious condition with injuries unrelated to crash

ANDERSON — A woman is in serious condition after Anderson police officers found she had injuries unrelated to the crash they were called to investigate.

Anderson Police Department officers were called to the crash around 6:30 p.m. Sunday near West 22nd Street and Aarow Avenue.

Detective Caleb McKnight said officers found the woman, 26, suffering from injuries unrelated to the crash. Specific details about the injuries haven't been released at this time.

The woman was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, McKnight said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.

