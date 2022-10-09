Anderson police investigating homicide after 23-year-old man's death Sunday

ANDERSON — A man has died following a shooting in Anderson on Sunday.

According to Anderson police, officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots in the 220 block of Fulton Street.

As officers arrived on the scene, witnesses directed them to a nearby apartment where they located a male subject that had been shot.

Anderson Fire Department medics transported the victim to a local Anderson hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

According to police, investigators are following multiple leads, but an arrest has not yet been made.

You can contact Detective Ryan Prado with the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6755 if you have information about the shooting.