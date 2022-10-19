Watch Now
Arrest made after family forced from home over numerous instances of gunfire

Posted at 5:43 PM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 17:43:19-04

INDIANAPOLIS — An arrest has been made after an Irvington family was forced out of their home after a person fired shots into their home multiple times over the course of months.

On Wednesday, IMPD announced an arrest was made in the case.

WRTV told the story of the Huffman family on Sept. 6.

At that point, for over a month, the Huffman's safe space has had bullets fired into it. The window in their living room and one in their basement have bullet holes in them.

Doorbell Video from Irvington Home

Their car had also been shot at and the crime didn’t stop at gunshots. The family, who had lived in Irvington for six years, says a propane tank was also thrown through the back window of the home.

Doorbell video of Irvington home shots fired

On Wednesday, a 31-year-old man from Lawrence was arrested and preliminarily charged with four counts of criminal recklessness according to a preliminary probable cause affidavit.

Police used eyewitness accounts, ballistic evidence and license plate readers to find and arrest the person allegedly responsible.

