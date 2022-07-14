MUNCIE — A person is under arrest after a man and a woman were shot to death in a homicide early Wednesday at a Muncie home, police say.

Muncie officers found Malcolm Perdue, 69, and Kyndra Swift, 51, wounded while they responded about 4:57 a.m. to a home in the 2900 block of South Liberty Street, according to a news release from the Muncie Police Department.

Both were later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police haven't disclosed the exact circumstances of the shooting but say they've executed several search warrants in connection with the investigation.

"This is an ongoing homicide investigation at this time," the news release states. "... Further information will be released as the case progresses."

Police are asking anyone with more information to contact detectives at 765-747-4867 or dispatchers at 765-747-4838.