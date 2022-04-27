At least 11 kids from Indiana among dozens of victims of California man arrested for child porn

SACRAMENTO, Cali. — A man accused of directing dozens of children to produce child pornography, including 11 in Indiana, was arrested Tuesday, according to authorities in California.

Sgt. Rod Grossman, a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, said a task force has identified 80 confirmed victims across the country and another 15 to 20 around the world. The victim's ages range from six to 13 years old.

The man, Demetrius Davis, 24, is scheduled to appear in a Sacramento court Thursday afternoon for arraignment. Formal charges and charging information hasn't been released yet, according to online court records.

Davis is believed to have created several fake social profiles pretending to be a prepubescent teen named "Lizzy," Grossman said. He would direct them to produce child pornography after establishing a relationship with them.

The task force first started investigating Davis after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Center, Grossman said. On Dec. 1, 2021, detectives served a search warrant at his home and found evidence of child pornography.

Detectives believe he communicated with more than 100 children between late 2020 and December 2021. They are asking for parents to check their child's devices and contact them if they believe they communicated with him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 916-874-3002 or email them at ICAC@sacsheriff.com.

Below is a list of all of the victims by age and city.