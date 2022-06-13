At least 40 shots fired at party on Indianapolis' east side with 5 hurt, 1 likely paralyzed: Doc

INDIANAPOLIS — At least 40 shots were fired in a shooting Sunday on the city's east side that left five people wounded and one likely paralyzed, a court document shows.

All five people were at a party early that day, including a woman who has been arrested in connection with the shooting, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday.

The suspect remained in custody as of Monday afternoon but had not yet been formally charged, online records showed.

Police responded about 1:30 a.m. to the 9200 block of Sussex Terrace for a report of a person shot, according to an IMPD spokesperson.

Officers initially only found two people shot. They were both transported to local hospitals in critical condition, according to the affidavit.

Later, three others were checked into local hospitals with gunshot wounds. Police determined they had been injured in the same shooting.

The woman who was arrested was among those three and had a rifle in the back of her car, the affidavit alleges.

An investigation found a fight broke between two people at the party before the suspect opened fire.

Video taken from the scene shows yelling and screaming leading up to the fight. Afterward, it shows a third person pulling a gun on the two people fighting and firing.

"After the suspect shoots multiple gunshots can be heard being fired. At a minimum there was at least 40 gunshots heard in the video," the affidavit states.

Police found multiple shell casings from a rifle and a handgun at the scene.

When interviewed by police, the suspect said she was in the area making a delivery for work. She also admitted to having a handgun and a rifle but denied opening fire.

She was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Body camera footage captured her making the comment, "You ain't got my guns, you ain't got nothin'."

The shooting was one of several during a very violent weekend in Indianapolis. Police say at least seven people were shot during a five-hour period between Saturday and Sunday morning.

Early Monday, shots rang out near a Broad Ripple hookah bar. One person was injured in a car crash near the scene, but police have not said anyone was shot.