Several shots fired outside Broad Ripple bar, at least 1 injured in crash near scene

INDIANAPOLIS — A chaotic scene erupted early Monday outside a Broad Ripple hookah bar where several shots were fired, police said.

Metro police responded about 1:45 a.m. to the Lava Lounge at 6308 Guilford Ave. for a report of shots fired. There, witnesses told police there was a shootout between two groups.

Officers found several shell casings in the area but did not locate any suspects.

Just south of Guilford Avenue, police found a man that was in a car crash. He was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

Police said it wasn't clear whether he was involved in the shooting or was just trying to get to safety.

Authorities have not said anyone was wounded by gunfire. An investigation is ongoing.

Later today, the Broad Ripple Village Association and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are scheduled to gather for a public safety town hall meeting. It's scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Indianapolis Arts Center, 820 E. 67th St.

This shooting follows a very violent weekend in Indianapolis.

One person died following a shooting Sunday on Mitthoeffer Road. Police announced an arrest Monday in that case.

The shooting happened across the street from the scene of a deadly shooting Thursday.

Additionally, as many as seven other people were shot during a five-hour period Saturday into Sunday morning.

Metro police say five women were injured in the 9200 block of Sussex Terrace on the city's east side.

Police also responded to a person shot on Beeler Avenue and walk-in at a local hospital.

The violence comes as a new law is set to take effect July 1 that will no longer require people to have a concealed carry license.