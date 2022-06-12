At least 7 shot in Indianapolis in 5-hour window Sunday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — Several people were shot Sunday morning in Indianapolis, according to IMPD.

Between the hours of 1 and 6 a.m., officers received calls for one person shot in the 3100 block of Beeler Avenue on the city's west side, two people shot in the 9200 block of Sussex Terrace on the city's east side and four walk-in people shot at local hospitals.

The first call came at about 1 a.m. for a person shot in the 3100 block of Beeler Avenue. This is near 30th Street and Moller Road. They found one person awake and breathing at this location, but suffering from a gunshot wound(s).

The second call came at about 1:30 a.m. for a person shot in the 9200 block of Sussex Terrace. This is near 21st Street and Post Road. Upon arrival, officers found two people suffering from a gunshot wound(s). One was listed in critical condition at the time of the incident.

Throughout the morning, officers also responded to four calls for walk-ins at local hospitals for people shot. Three of the walk-in patients were at Community East Hospital and one was at Community North Hospital.

As of 10:30 a.m., none of those shot suffered fatal injuries.