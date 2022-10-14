Authorities seeking inmate missing from cell in nortwest Indiana prison; may be inside facility

WESTVILLE — Law enforcement officials in northwest Indiana are searching for an inmate who was reported missing from his cell. Friday.

Dustin Lappin, 31, was reported missing from Westville Correctional Facility during a morning census count Friday and is believed to still be inside the prison, according to a news release from the Indiana Department of Corrections.

"At this time, there is no indication that the offender has left the facility, and the search is focused inside the facility. This information is being released out of an abundance of caution," the release states.

Lappin is described as about 6 feet tall and 205 pounds. He has tattoos of a woman and The Joker from "Batman" on his chest. On his left arm, he has tattoos of roses, a diamond, music notes and faces.

Lappin is serving an eight-year sentence with IDOC after he was convicted in 2020 of robbery in Marion County. His expected release date was Jan. 7, 2026.

His last known address was in Clayton.