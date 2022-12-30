Bail reduced for mother of Baby Amiah Robertson

INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County judge has reduced the bail for the mother of baby Amiah Robertson, who has been missing since March 2019.
Amber Robertson, 23, was charged with neglect in September 2022 after Baby Amiah had been missing for years.
At the time of her disappearance, Baby Amiah was 8 months old.
Robert Lyons, Robertson’s ex-boyfriend is also charged neglect charged in the case.
According to court records, the judge reduced bail from $60,000 to $40,000. A ten percent cash payment ($4,000) will have to be made for Robertson’s release.
