Bomb threat to Bloomington Walmart prompts evacuation, closure of store

BLOOMINGTON — A bomb threat call to the Walmart Supercenter on Ind. 45 Thursday led to the evacuation and closure of the store as Monroe County Sheriff's deputies searched the area, an official says.

Authorities were dispatched about 4:20 p.m. after receiving a report indicating the store got a call saying a male would come to the location with an explosive device, said Lt. Troy Thomas with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Employees and customers were then evacuated while sheriff's deputies checked the area. They did not locate any explosives or anyone matching the description of the person who the caller said would come to the store.

The store was closed for about 45 minutes, and sheriff's deputies remained at the scene for about an hour and a half, Thomas said.

Thomas added that it wasn't immediately clear whether the caller's threat was credible.

"There's nothing to rule it out (and) nothing to say it wasn't just a prank call," Thomas said.

Detectives continue to investigate and are attempting to trace the caller based on the phone number used to reach the store, according to Thomas.

Anyone with more information may contact the Sheriff's Office at 812-349-2780.